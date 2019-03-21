Perspective Sliced Statue Head Ala Magdiel Lopez

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
sorry the results of the image are cut off, but don't worry you can open the work through this link > https://youtu.be/ada-vZ0D91g and you can get hold of photoshop files for free.
Follow
Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube