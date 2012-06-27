Peter Mintchev

Artworks Catalog

Peter Mintchev
Peter Mintchev
  • Save
Artworks Catalog art painting graphic design
Download color palette

A small catalog I put out of my recent artworks. You can check it out here:
http://issuu.com/petermintchev/docs/catalogue_2009-2011
You can also see the full background image: http://www.petermintchev.com/html/projects/the_zoo/downloads/black_sea_painting.jpg

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2012
Peter Mintchev
Peter Mintchev

More by Peter Mintchev

View profile
    • Like