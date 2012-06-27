Kate Anderson

White Sky 02

White Sky 02 white sky blue cloud minimal clean simple logo
Gone a completely different route, after sleeping on it. Based on the theme that the client has chosen, I'm thinking I will do as he requested (sketchy style) but encourage a more clean, minimalistic approach.

Need to fix up the cloud a bit (made it enormous but didn't allow it to shrink nicely), but I'm liking this a lot better. Also need to fiddle with the alignment between the cloud and the text.
Also liking the new blues I've picked :)

Thoughts?

White Sky
Posted on Jun 27, 2012
