Lise Statelman

Sun logo 1

Lise Statelman
Lise Statelman
  • Save
Sun logo 1 logo mark identity sun paperclip blue clean
Download color palette

One route I'm exploring for a logo I'm designing. Thoughts?

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2012
Lise Statelman
Lise Statelman

More by Lise Statelman

View profile
    • Like