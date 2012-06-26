Clive Hacker

Sunbeam Rd. - "Breathers" Album Cover

Sunbeam Rd. - "Breathers" Album Cover cats type colors vinyl music album sunbeam rd. breathers san francisco illustration
This is the album cover for my bands upcoming LP titled Breathers. I drew this mess of cats while my good friend James Edmondson drew that beautiful type!

http://i.imgur.com/OBic4.png

