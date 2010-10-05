🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Working on a set of illustrations, featuring the classic Batman logo(s) -- perhaps later I'll release some of them as large wallpapers. The work is for pure fun, of course... :)
This is the first one. The shape of the logo is very close to the 1989 movie. In the movie (and in the original movie posters) they mostly used black and yellow; however, I imagine this particular Batman emblem to be glowing subtly from the back with blueish light, and maybe placed on the wall of his dark mansion -- maybe right next to the doorbell? :)
Any ideas for improving are welcome!
(EDIT): Larger preview + Fireworks PNG are available here.