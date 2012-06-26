Malika Butler

Remo Timeline

A shot of the remo timeline, the closer a show is to playing the more opaque it becomes. This is my first shot (invite thanks to the beautiful @Hope Winchester Tweed) :) so hello dribbble!
Project can be seen here: http://iphone.meer.li/designs/remo-4

Posted on Jun 26, 2012
