Kat Flint

Coney Island1

Kat Flint
Kat Flint
  • Save
Coney Island1 illustration pen hand-drawn typography
Download color palette

Uncoloured pen drawing awaiting watercolour... this is a wedding invite for some good friends. Their favourite place in the world is Coney Island when it's all shut up for the night :)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2012
Kat Flint
Kat Flint

More by Kat Flint

View profile
    • Like