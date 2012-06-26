Seth Louey

Retrobot
After I scanned the illustration and imported it into Illustrator, I used this purple color to start outlining the sketch. I liked the color so much that I felt it was necessary to stick with it. I'm planning on creating a full environment for this robot. So, what do you dribbblers think?

Retro Robot Sketch
Posted on Jun 26, 2012
