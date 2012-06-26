Luke Whitehouse

Latest Portfolio Redesign (First Post)

Latest Portfolio Redesign (First Post) portfolio website design colour layer style diet style diet home redesign orange blue complimentary color cityscape simple icon fonts
Snap of the redesign for my portfolio (The hand cursors indicate hover effects). I should probably mention that the transparent circles on the background are going to be using a paralax mouse effect

A full sized (previous) version can be found on Forrst http://forrst.com/posts/Portfolio_Home_Page_Desktop_Version-xF0

Also, a special thanks to @jakexf for the invite!

