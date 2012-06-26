Riley Cran

No-Li Bottle Cap

Ever since I was a kid I've wanted to make a bottle cap.

Finally had my chance!

In the top of the crest you'll see the Spokane 'Gondola', a set of Tram Cars installed for Expo 1974 (world's fair), that are featured throughout the brand.

Posted on Jun 26, 2012
