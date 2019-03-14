Anton Borzenkov

Sofa

Anton Borzenkov
Anton Borzenkov
Hire Me
  • Save
Sofa lay relax tablet chill girl sofa
Sofa lay relax tablet chill girl sofa
Download color palette
  1. sofa.png
  2. sofa_att.jpg

Hi everyone! I am pleased to announce that I have joined the team of cash service Sigma and this is the illustration for landing I've working on. See attachment for sketch and press L if you like. Thank you and have a nice day!

Stay tuned — don't forget to follow me
Dribbble | Behance | Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2019
Anton Borzenkov
Anton Borzenkov
inspire someone
Hire Me

More by Anton Borzenkov

View profile
    • Like