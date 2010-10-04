David Brooks

Mobile App Version 1

David Brooks
David Brooks
  • Save
Mobile App Version 1 mobile blue beige frills
Download color palette

This is my first stab at the color scheme and typography for a mobile app I'm working on. The content is completely filler, and will have nothing to do with music.

The detailing is just an ornament at the moment. If I like the idea of it being there I'll probably draw something unique and vectorize it.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 4, 2010
David Brooks
David Brooks

More by David Brooks

View profile
    • Like