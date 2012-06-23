Amarnath

Dribbble Draftee Shot

Amarnath
Amarnath
  • Save
Dribbble Draftee Shot dribbble draftee invite announcement vector winner welcome giveaway invitation rubber-stamp stamp cup
Download color palette

Hi All,

Thanks for sharing your portfolios and work, you all are talented designers; I am flattered by your enthusiasm.

I have decided to draft a young budding student @Keith Jernigan; who has great potential to nurture his skills and give the right start to his career through dribbble. I am sure you will second my thoughts.

All the best! Continue your pursuit!

Cheers, Amar

Dribbleinvite shot
Rebound of
Dribbble Invite
By Amarnath
Amarnath
Amarnath
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Amarnath

View profile
    • Like