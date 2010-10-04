Christian Baroni

Notepad PSD

Christian Baroni
Christian Baroni
  • Save
Notepad PSD metal red brown yellow paper leather ribbon notepad psd
Download color palette

Here's the finished PSD, enjoy! Just added a simple logo for looks.

Download

View all tags
Posted on Oct 4, 2010
Christian Baroni
Christian Baroni

More by Christian Baroni

View profile
    • Like