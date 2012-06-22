Ben Gillin

LeBron James T-Shirt "It's About Damn Time"

LeBron James T-Shirt "It's About Damn Time" lebron james nba championship 2012 illustration t-shirt character basketball foam finger awesome
So I created a t-shirt based off LeBron's quote last night. When asked what he thought when the clock hit 0:00 he said "it's about damn time".

http://www.itsaboutdamntime.net/

