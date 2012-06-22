John Peele

Cardinal Cotton - final kit complete

Cardinal Cotton - final kit complete cardinal cotton tshirt hang tag vintage texture stamp clothing
And here is the final kit, complete with inside stamp and custom hang tag. I put the vintage voodoo on thick.

bigger - http://d.pr/i/LbVW

Posted on Jun 22, 2012
