Free Lebron James Vector File

Free Lebron James Vector File
Congratulations to Lebron James for his first NBA ring and MVP trophy. If you are fan of Lebron you can get this free vector file for your new t-shirt.
Download here: http://logo.mk/lebron/

Posted on Jun 22, 2012
