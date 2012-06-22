Aaron Smith

Goat Island Life Badge

Aaron Smith
Aaron Smith
  • Save
Goat Island Life Badge badge logo lifebadge grayscale vector denim goat island kayak lake
Download color palette

This is a life Badge I submitted on Mike Jones' Life Badge blog. http://tmblr.co/Zwdz6yNv68FR

http://lifebadges.tumblr.com/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2012
Aaron Smith
Aaron Smith

More by Aaron Smith

View profile
    • Like