Giulia Rotolo

Sex-toys infography Final

Giulia Rotolo
Giulia Rotolo
  • Save
Sex-toys infography Final sextoy infography vector google blue rose pink
Download color palette

It's finally finished ! You can see the whole thing here in french : http://www.roomantic.fr/breve-150-infographie-sex-toys-anecdotes-statistiques-et-sondages-en-chiffres.html

C'est finalement fini ! Vous pouvez voir le tout en français sur cette page :
http://www.roomantic.fr/breve-150-infographie-sex-toys-anecdotes-statistiques-et-sondages-en-chiffres.html

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2012
Giulia Rotolo
Giulia Rotolo

More by Giulia Rotolo

View profile
    • Like