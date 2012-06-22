Grace Blevins!

Galaga Illustration

Grace Blevins!
Grace Blevins!
  • Save
Galaga Illustration galaga new game html5 ocupop arcade illustration spaceship
Download color palette

Galaga illustration for 2011 Html5 New Game Conference in San Francisco. Based off the 8-bit graphic for the arcade game Galaga.
http://ocupopdev.com/newgame/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2012
Grace Blevins!
Grace Blevins!

More by Grace Blevins!

View profile
    • Like