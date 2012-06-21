Node Canvas Art

Dan Rogers

nodejs javascript canvas
Recently built a server-side dynamic art generator using nodejs and the node-canvas library. Here are some shots and rebounds, until a demo is posted.

Props to Ethan Martin for collaborating on all fronts- design, color and direction.

Big thanks to Dan Gries for sharing his brilliant canvas experiments for us to play with.

Posted on Jun 21, 2012
