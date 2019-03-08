Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Good for Sale
Driss Chelouati

Future Bulkit Landing page

Future Bulkit Landing page modern vector illustration landing page design clean ui template frontend bulma app
  1. robotics.png
  2. robotics-full.png

Bulkit | Agency, SaaS, and Startup Template

$24
Good for sale
Hello everyone, today iam posting a landing page design that will be part of our next Bulkit Update. Hope You'll enjoy it!

UI/UX Designer. Frontend Developer.
