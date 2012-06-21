Silas 🍄

Patch - Multimedia Designer

Gosh, talented people like Joe always make me desire to be better. Here's a redo of my logo. I'm actually making handmade business cards.

Recipe:

**Handcut Heavy Weight Recycled Paper w/ Rounded Corners**
**Wood/Rubber Stamp**
**Vintage Lace to tie the cards**

I'll show y'all how it'll look when I remake everything.

Posted on Jun 21, 2012
