Isaac Montemayor

Lands - Devil Spirit & Jinx

Isaac Montemayor
Isaac Montemayor
  • Save
Lands - Devil Spirit & Jinx character design illustrator illustration monster spirit snake skull fedora devil horns
Download color palette

The spirit realm is full of spirits (who would have thought) among them there is a devil spirit, he rumbles through the spirit realm with his fairly loyal bonesnake Jinx.

*From the Lands digital trading card set. Available at Neonmob.

Isaac Montemayor
Isaac Montemayor

More by Isaac Montemayor

View profile
    • Like