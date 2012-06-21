Jordan Mahaffey

Infographic | Icons

Jordan Mahaffey
Jordan Mahaffey
  • Save
Infographic | Icons icons infographic westwerk design internship
Download color palette

Working on an infographic, any crits are welcome! Here is a larger view http://tinyurl.com/78do2sc

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2012
Jordan Mahaffey
Jordan Mahaffey

More by Jordan Mahaffey

View profile
    • Like