The Burning Furnace Church Flyer and CD Template

The Burning Furnace Church Flyer and CD Label Template is sold exclusively on graphicriver, it can be used for your Bible Studies, Sermons, Audio Books, Gospel Albums, etc. In this package you’ll find 3 Photoshop files. All text and graphics in the files are editable, color coded and simple to edit. The file also has 5 one-click color options.

Inspiration
Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego replied to him, “King Nebuchadnezzar, we do not need to defend ourselves before you in this matter. If we are thrown into the blazing furnace, the God we serve is able to deliver us from it, and he will deliver us from Your Majesty’s hand. But even if he does not, we want you to know, Your Majesty, that we will not serve your gods or worship the image of gold you have set up. ” Daniel 3:16-18

Image Credits
Fire by Matei
Fire Sparks by Pixelrave

