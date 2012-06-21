Isaac Montemayor

Lands - Antspearer

Isaac Montemayor
Isaac Montemayor
  • Save
Lands - Antspearer character design illustrator illustration monster spear anteater
Download color palette

Another faction that lives in the sand desert are the Anteater Brigade. They are usually quite a hungry bunch since there aren't many ants roaming around the desert. The Antspearers are quite adept at using their spears to hunt everything but ants.

*From the Lands digital trading card set. Available at Neonmob.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2012
Isaac Montemayor
Isaac Montemayor

More by Isaac Montemayor

View profile
    • Like