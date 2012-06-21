Lands - Antspearer

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Another faction that lives in the sand desert are the Anteater Brigade. They are usually quite a hungry bunch since there aren't many ants roaming around the desert. The Antspearers are quite adept at using their spears to hunt everything but ants.
*From the Lands digital trading card set. Available at Neonmob.