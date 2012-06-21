Isaac Montemayor

Lands - Bonemonster

character design
The Bone Monster's has one special quality, it has five limbs and five reddish eyes. He is as scary a bone plant as you are likely to see.

*From the Lands digital trading card set. Available at Neonmob.

Posted on Jun 21, 2012
