Simon Lord

Mb15retina001

Simon Lord
Simon Lord
  • Save
Mb15retina001 psddd macbook pro retina display 2880x1800 mockup
Download color palette

Weighing in at a 37KB download, this is a Photoshop Action that will take your Retina application design or mockup and render out a forward facing MacBook Pro. The action respects your design and will not scale it, that means the result is quite large and scales down nicely. Supports 1920x1200 designs as well.

http://www.psdcovers.com/mb15retina001/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2012
Simon Lord
Simon Lord

More by Simon Lord

View profile
    • Like