Weighing in at a 37KB download, this is a Photoshop Action that will take your Retina application design or mockup and render out a forward facing MacBook Pro. The action respects your design and will not scale it, that means the result is quite large and scales down nicely. Supports 1920x1200 designs as well.
http://www.psdcovers.com/mb15retina001/