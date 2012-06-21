Isaac Montemayor

Lands - Boneater

Isaac Montemayor
Isaac Montemayor
  • Save
Lands - Boneater character design illustrator moon beast antler monster
Download color palette

Outcasts from the moonbeast packs, the boneaters only ambition is to eat as many bones as they can find, they usually can pass for a normal moon beast until their hunger leads them to chomp on any nearby bone.

*From the Lands digital trading card set. Available at Neonmob.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2012
Isaac Montemayor
Isaac Montemayor

More by Isaac Montemayor

View profile
    • Like