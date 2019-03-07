Indy Girl Boss Presentation

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Today is the day! Whirlaway is hosting a #GirlBoss event today and here is the slide deck I created for our panhel discussion.
-
Branding for this event was really fun! Let me know what you think.