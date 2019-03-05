Jia-yi Zoe Liu

Mixing Seasons

My landscapes are normally quite devoid of life - so I decided to add some nature and a little human curiosity in there too.

I always love the challenge of mixing two different seasons in one image. How do you balance colour and composition - hopefully I've answered them here.

