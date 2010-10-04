Ben Blumenfeld

2010 Turkey Tour

2010 Turkey Tour thanksgiving
Haven't designed outside of the Facebook aesthetic for a while so figured I'd just bite the style of some designers I like to get back on the horse (easy since I work with him). This will be a shirt I'll print for a 1 week thanksgiving trip I'm taking through St. Louis, Champaign Urbana, and Chicago. Keeping it 1 color so I can hand silk-screen it.

Posted on Oct 4, 2010
