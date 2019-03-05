Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This style brings some challenges. One of the funniest (and often something I totally ignored in my usual style) is designing and animating palms! Here are some palms including sneak peek of the upcoming animation
Follow me on:
Facebook | Vimeo | Site | Instagram