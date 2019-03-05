Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hands on

Hands on smartphone 2d mobile vector motion illustration design animation character
This style brings some challenges. One of the funniest (and often something I totally ignored in my usual style) is designing and animating palms! Here are some palms including sneak peek of the upcoming animation

Face to face 800 600 still 2x
Rebound of
Face To Face
By Eran Mendel
Posted on Mar 5, 2019
