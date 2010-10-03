Gabriel Valdivia

Portfolio Masthead

Gabriel Valdivia
Gabriel Valdivia
  • Save
Portfolio Masthead gabriel valdivia portfolio masthead
Download color palette

Working on a masthead for my new portfolio. Going for a very clean look.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 3, 2010
Gabriel Valdivia
Gabriel Valdivia

More by Gabriel Valdivia

View profile
    • Like