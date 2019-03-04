Jackson Yew

Grant Cardone Website Redesign

Jackson Yew
Jackson Yew
  • Save
Grant Cardone Website Redesign ui web landing design branding web design landing page
Download color palette

When you’re the #1 sales trainer in the world like Grant Cardone, your website has to be perfect.

Even with his ‘10x’ brand, it doesn’t mean that you need to multiply the design elements too.

The monochromatic colors of black and white provide a clean layout while the touche of red exudes his ‘power’ in his field.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 4, 2019
Jackson Yew
Jackson Yew

More by Jackson Yew

View profile
    • Like