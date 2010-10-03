Eric Sokolosky

Kid Cudi Summer Tour Poster

Kid Cudi Summer Tour Poster typography poster music bauhaus
Made for an intro-level graphic design course.

*Heavily* inspired by Doug Bowman's poster.

Full view: http://cl.ly/2eGZ

Rebound of
poster for tweetup in Japan
By Doug Bowman
Posted on Oct 3, 2010
