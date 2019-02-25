Dashboard UI - Bank Alfalah

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi Dribblers!
Here is something from the vault.
In 2016 when I was working as a UI/UX Designer at VP. I designed these dashboard screens for Bank Alfalah.
Hope you guys like it :)