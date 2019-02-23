AK Aesthetics - Logo Concepts

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Being passionate about fitness myself, i felt good when Aron contacted me to develop the branding for his fitness clothing brand, AK Aesthetics 💪
He really wanted to convey the values of the spartan lifestyle like discipline and willpower, so i started by creating four concepts related to that.
The two on the left convey a spartan helmet, the one on the top right represents a spartan shield with the letters AK on it and the one on the bottom right, our personal favorite, conveys an A with a spear on it’s negative space.
What about you, what's your favorite and why? Let me know in the comments 🤙
