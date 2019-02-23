AK Aesthetics - Logo Concepts

Being passionate about fitness myself, i felt good when Aron contacted me to develop the branding for his fitness clothing brand, AK Aesthetics 💪

He really wanted to convey the values of the spartan lifestyle like discipline and willpower, so i started by creating four concepts related to that.

The two on the left convey a spartan helmet, the one on the top right represents a spartan shield with the letters AK on it and the one on the bottom right, our personal favorite, conveys an A with a spear on it’s negative space.

