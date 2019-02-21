Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Illustrated Characters for Onboarding Flow

Illustrated Characters for Onboarding Flow figma bloggers social media ideas video app flow onboarding illustraion charachters design mobile ux ui
🎬 Onboarding flow for Ideas Suggestions App with social media functionality. 🎬

Coming up with new ideas for video blogs is quite hard. The app connects fans and video bloggers, so users can propose some cool ideas about what type of content they want to get from they favorite video bloggers.

Created by Ilya Sablin

PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜

