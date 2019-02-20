Good for Sale
Alexandr Bognat

Baseball Cap Mockups Set

Alexandr Bognat
Alexandr Bognat
Hire Me
  • Save
Baseball Cap Mockups Set delivery head wear clothing sport person headwear uniform basebal snap back hat visor snapback baseball cap baseball cap accessory mock up download psd mockup
Baseball Cap Mockups Set delivery head wear clothing sport person headwear uniform basebal snap back hat visor snapback baseball cap baseball cap accessory mock up download psd mockup
Baseball Cap Mockups Set delivery head wear clothing sport person headwear uniform basebal snap back hat visor snapback baseball cap baseball cap accessory mock up download psd mockup
Baseball Cap Mockups Set delivery head wear clothing sport person headwear uniform basebal snap back hat visor snapback baseball cap baseball cap accessory mock up download psd mockup
Baseball Cap Mockups Set delivery head wear clothing sport person headwear uniform basebal snap back hat visor snapback baseball cap baseball cap accessory mock up download psd mockup
Baseball Cap Mockups Set delivery head wear clothing sport person headwear uniform basebal snap back hat visor snapback baseball cap baseball cap accessory mock up download psd mockup
Download color palette
  1. 1-_creativemarket.jpg
  2. 1-_creativemarket.jpg
  3. 5_-_details.jpg
  4. 4-_just_design.jpg
  5. 2-_composition.jpg
  6. 3_-_features.jpg

Baseball Cap Mockups Set

Price
$6.99
Buy now
Available on rebrandy.net
Good for sale
Baseball Cap Mockups Set
$6.99
Buy now

Full presentation on rebrandy.net
Full presentation on Creative Market
Download from Gumroad

Product includes:
• psd with isolated baseball cap (top, front, profile and side view);
• psd with baseball cap on person (front, profile and sid view);
• help files (video tutorials);

Editable elements:
• cap color and design;
• visor color and design;
• buttons color;
• glossiness;
• shadows;
• background color and design;

Alexandr Bognat
Alexandr Bognat
Follow us to get new graphic solutions.
Hire Me

More by Alexandr Bognat

View profile
    • Like