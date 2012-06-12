Brian Bobel

Realjesus400x300

Brian Bobel
Brian Bobel
  • Save
Realjesus400x300 typography univers church jesus tear grunge
Download color palette

simple graphic for a sermon campaign for Immanuel Nashville that seeks to tear away at our misconceptions of Jesus and get to the heart of who he really is.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 12, 2012
Brian Bobel
Brian Bobel

More by Brian Bobel

View profile
    • Like