Laura Meseguer

S at "Letters for press"

Laura Meseguer
Laura Meseguer
  • Save
S at "Letters for press" lettering type design
Download color palette

This letter together with the others in the serie"letters for press" will be part of a personal project I'm working on. It's a typographic poster containing the 26 letters of the basic alphabet, all custom designed for it and in 26 different styles.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 12, 2012
Laura Meseguer
Laura Meseguer

More by Laura Meseguer

View profile
    • Like