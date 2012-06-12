Charlie Middleton

Low poly set animation.

Low poly set animation.
Massive thanks to @Ben Muschol for drafting me!

This is a snippit of what's to come this summer. Working on a low poly style movie short with @Harry Copeman - Big things to come!

Posted on Jun 12, 2012
