To-Do and Health Log App for Pet Owners

To-Do and Health Log App for Pet Owners figma german pet app veterinary schedule appointments task management health care ios design ux ui app mobile
Hey Guys! 👋

Introducing you the app for responsible pet owners we recently designed.

The app offers First Aid techniques and helps keep a journal of pet's medical needs, treatments, vaccination schedules, veterinarian appointments, store photos, save your pet’s bio data, vet contact details, and other info that might be needed to make sure user’s pet stays healthy and happy.

Keep your four footed friends safe 🐶 🐱

Piece!

Created by Anastasia Martyan

Thanks for inspiration to guys from Cuberto! You're awesome!

PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜

