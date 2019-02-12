To-Do and Health Log App for Pet Owners

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hey Guys! 👋
Introducing you the app for responsible pet owners we recently designed.
The app offers First Aid techniques and helps keep a journal of pet's medical needs, treatments, vaccination schedules, veterinarian appointments, store photos, save your pet’s bio data, vet contact details, and other info that might be needed to make sure user’s pet stays healthy and happy.
Keep your four footed friends safe 🐶 🐱
Piece!
Created by Anastasia Martyan
Thanks for inspiration to guys from Cuberto! You're awesome!
