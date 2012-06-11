Morgan Carmont

Dreamweaver dreamweaver replacement cocoabalt morgan carmont icon dock
This is that file that I *lost*. But I found it again, thanks to the fact that dropbox is awesome and can recover older files. So yeah, to the point. I remade my Dreamweaver replacement, however it doesn't fit with Seb's Photoshop replacement, like my original did, this looks way better in my opinion.

Posted on Jun 11, 2012
