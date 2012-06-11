Fraser Davidson

Fraser Davidson
Fraser Davidson
Utah State utah state aggiesm football rebrand
Here is my Illustrator art board for the Utah State Aggies rebrand. I thought it might interest people to see how many billion bull designs we went through.

Posted on Jun 11, 2012
Fraser Davidson
Fraser Davidson
