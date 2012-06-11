R.A. Ray

Ambigram Tattoo Final

R.A. Ray
R.A. Ray
  • Save
Ambigram Tattoo Final tattoo ambigram photo
Download color palette

Sometimes "final" means "until I get back to it". In this case though ...

Dribbble
Rebound of
Ambigram Tattoo Vertical
By R.A. Ray
View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2012
R.A. Ray
R.A. Ray

More by R.A. Ray

View profile
    • Like