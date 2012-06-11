Social icon set

Most of the time I only need some glyphs without all the candy-styled backgrounds etc. So that's what I decided to make and share with my favorite community.

.Zip includes:

- .CSH Custom shapes

- @Font-face web font

- PSD layershapes

- 32px PNG's

- AI and EPS Vectors

Available for download on PixelBin: http://pixelb.in/multi-format-social-media-glyph-set-243/