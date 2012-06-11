Marvin Kennis

Social icon set

Marvin Kennis
Marvin Kennis
  • Save
Social icon set social network icon set vector png csh fontface psd
Download color palette

Most of the time I only need some glyphs without all the candy-styled backgrounds etc. So that's what I decided to make and share with my favorite community.

.Zip includes:
- .CSH Custom shapes
- @Font-face web font
- PSD layershapes
- 32px PNG's
- AI and EPS Vectors

Available for download on PixelBin: http://pixelb.in/multi-format-social-media-glyph-set-243/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2012
Marvin Kennis
Marvin Kennis

More by Marvin Kennis

View profile
    • Like